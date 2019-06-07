THY ART IS MURDER Premier Music Video For New Single "Death Squad Anthem"

Thy Art Is Murder have delivered another master lesson in brutality via their new single/video, “Death Squad Anthem”. A champion for the youth who are fed up with the current political system, “Death Squad Anthem” is the second cut lifted from their earth-scorching fifth record, Human Target, set for release on July 26 via Nuclear Blast (ROW) and Human Warfare (AU/NZ).

Guitarist Andy Marsh comments, "'Death Squad Anthem' is a blazing examination of the current state of politics riddled with hyperactive virtue signaling extremism and disenfranchisement. The despondency of “Death Squad Anthem” is brought to life with stark socio-political traumatic scenes of warfare, genocide, police states, brutality famine and riots interspersed with those at the helm of the atrocities."

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Pre-order in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"

"New Gods"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Make America Hate Again"

"Eternal Suffering"

"Welcome Oblivion"

"Atonement"

"Voyeurs Into Death"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Chemical Christ"

"Human Target" video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jake Owens)