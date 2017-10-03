THY ART IS MURDER Premier Official Live Video For “Puppet Master”; European Tour Underway

Australia’s merchants of brutality, Thy Art Is Murder, are currently on tour in Europe in support of their freshly released album, Dear Desolation. Today, the band has begun their conquest of the UK and have released a live footage music video for the track "Puppet Master", in conjunction. Check out the clip below.

Tour dates:

October (with After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned)

3 - Cardiff, UK - Uni

4 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

8 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

9 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

10 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

11 - Toulouse, France - Connexion Live

12 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

14 - Lyon, France - CCO

15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

17 - Wien, Austria - Flex

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

19 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Order the album in various formats and bundles from around the world here.

Tracklisting:

“Slaves Beyond Death”

“The Son Of Misery”

“Puppet Master”

“Dear Desolation”

“Death Dealer”

“Man Is The Enemy”

“The Skin Of The Serpent”

“Fire In The Sky”

“Into Chaos We Climb”

“The Final Curtain”

“Puppet Master” video:

“Slaves Beyond Death” video: