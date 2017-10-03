THY ART IS MURDER Premier Official Live Video For “Puppet Master”; European Tour Underway

October 3, 2017, 4 hours ago

Australia’s merchants of brutality, Thy Art Is Murder, are currently on tour in Europe in support of their freshly released album, Dear Desolation. Today, the band has begun their conquest of the UK and have released a live footage music video for the track "Puppet Master", in conjunction. Check out the clip below.

Tour dates:

October (with After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned)
3 - Cardiff, UK - Uni  
4 - Leeds, UK - Key Club  
5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage  
6 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy  
7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
8 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom   
9 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms  
10 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill  
11 - Toulouse, France - Connexion Live  
12 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol  
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
14 - Lyon, France - CCO  
15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony      
17 - Wien, Austria - Flex  
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice  
19 - Berlin, Germany - SO36  
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega   
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken   
22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee  
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers  
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo  
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat  
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller  
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa   
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Order the album in various formats and bundles from around the world here.

Tracklisting:

“Slaves Beyond Death”
“The Son Of Misery”
“Puppet Master”
“Dear Desolation”
“Death Dealer”
“Man Is The Enemy”
“The Skin Of The Serpent”
“Fire In The Sky”
“Into Chaos We Climb”
“The Final Curtain”

“Puppet Master” video:

“Slaves Beyond Death” video:

