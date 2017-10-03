THY ART IS MURDER Premier Official Live Video For “Puppet Master”; European Tour Underway
Australia’s merchants of brutality, Thy Art Is Murder, are currently on tour in Europe in support of their freshly released album, Dear Desolation. Today, the band has begun their conquest of the UK and have released a live footage music video for the track "Puppet Master", in conjunction. Check out the clip below.
Tour dates:
October (with After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned)
3 - Cardiff, UK - Uni
4 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
6 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
8 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
9 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
10 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill
11 - Toulouse, France - Connexion Live
12 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
14 - Lyon, France - CCO
15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
17 - Wien, Austria - Flex
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
19 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Order the album in various formats and bundles from around the world here.
Tracklisting:
“Slaves Beyond Death”
“The Son Of Misery”
“Puppet Master”
“Dear Desolation”
“Death Dealer”
“Man Is The Enemy”
“The Skin Of The Serpent”
“Fire In The Sky”
“Into Chaos We Climb”
“The Final Curtain”
“Puppet Master” video:
“Slaves Beyond Death” video: