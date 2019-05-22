THY ART IS MURDER Premiere Guitar Playthrough Video For "Human Target"

Against this backdrop of postmodern dystopia, chaos, and confusion, arrives Human Target, the earth-scorching fifth album from extreme metal titans Thy Art Is Murder. In anticipation of the album release on July 26 via Nuclear Blast (Rest of World) / Human Warfare (Australia, New Zealand), the band has released a guitar playthrough video for the title track. Watch below:

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Pre-order in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"

"New Gods"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Make America Hate Again"

"Eternal Suffering"

"Welcome Oblivion"

"Atonement"

"Voyeurs Into Death"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Chemical Christ"

"Human Target" video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jake Owens)