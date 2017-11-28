THY ART IS MURDER Release "Dear Desolation" Guitar Playthrough Video

Australia’s Thy Art Is Murder released their latest album, Dear Desolation, last August via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released a unique playthrough video for the album's title track. Watch guitarist Sean Delander shred through the song below:

The Depression Sessions EP featuring Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy, is available for the first time on CD for Record Store Day last week. Fans can also order online here. The pressing will be limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, so get yours before they're all gone.

The Depression Sessions tracklisting:

Thy Art Is Murder - “They Will Know Another”

The Acacia Strain - “Sensory Deprivation”

Fit For An Autopsy - “Flatlining”

Thy Art Is Murder - “Du Hast” (Rammstein cover)

The Acacia Strain - “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

Fit For An Autopsy - “The Perfect Drug” (Nine Inch Nails cover)