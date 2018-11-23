THY ART IS MURDER Release "Death Perception" 7" Single For Record Store Day Black Friday; Lyric Video

Australia’s premiere incendiary musical export, Thy Art Is Murder, has released a special limited 7" vinyl featuring the brand new single "Death Perception". Check out the lyric video below.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator Will Putney. The vinyl comes in yellow and green and is limited to 250 copies of each color. Get yours while supplies last, here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Death Perception"

Side B

"No Absolution: