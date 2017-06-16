THY ART IS MURDER Reveal Dear Desolation Album Details; “Slaves Beyond Death” Music Video Streaming

Australia’s premiere incendiary musical export, Thy Art Is Murder, will release their new album, Dear Desolation, on August 18th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Check out the music video for the first single, "Slaves Beyond Death", below.

Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth).

Comments vocalist C.J. McMahon: "I feel the strongest I've ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

"This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way."

Adds guitarist Andy Marsh: "Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: Dear Desolation."

Pre-order Dear Desolation in various formats and bundles from around the world here. Pre-order the album digitally now from iTunes and Amazon and receive the song "Slaves Beyond Death" instantly.

Tracklisting:

“Slaves Beyond Death”

“The Son Of Misery”

“Puppet Master”

“Dear Desolation”

“Death Dealer”

“Man Is The Enemy”

“The Skin Of The Serpent”

“Fire In The Sky”

“Into Chaos We Climb”

“The Final Curtain”

“Slaves Beyond Death” video:

Thy Art Is Murder and Polish metal extremists Decapitated, will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

31 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

September

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub’s

6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

18 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - Columbus, OH - Park Street