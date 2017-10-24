THY ART IS MURDER, THE ACACIA STRAIN, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY To Release The Depression Sessions On CD For The First Time

In December of 2015, three bands with three different stylistic approaches to aggressive music, but a common outlook on the world, came together to create a collective piece of work - The Depression Sessions. Those three bands were Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy.

Previously only available digitally and on vinyl, Nuclear Blast Entertainment will release the results of this experience for the first time on CD on November 24th (Record Store Day). The pressing will be limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, so get yours before they're all gone.

The Depression Sessions was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney. All the bands tracked in December 2015 at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Cover art was created by Dan Bradley with a layout by Forefathers.

The Depression Sessions tracklisting:

Thy Art Is Murder - “They Will Know Another”

The Acacia Strain - “Sensory Deprivation”

Fit For An Autopsy - “Flatlining”

Thy Art Is Murder - “Du Hast” (Rammstein cover)

The Acacia Strain - “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

Fit For An Autopsy - “The Perfect Drug” (Nine Inch Nails cover)