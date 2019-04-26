THY ART IS MURDER To Release Human Target Album In July; Title Track Music Video Streaming Now

Against this backdrop of postmodern dystopia, chaos, and confusion, arrives Human Target, the earth-scorching fifth album from extreme metal titans Thy Art Is Murder. In anticipation of the album release on July 26 via Nuclear Blast (Rest of World) / Human Warfare (Australia, New Zealand), the band has unveiled a music video for the title track, which can be found below.

Comments Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh: "'Human Target' was the last song written for the album as I felt we lacked an opening track to set the mood and provide the impact for what was to come. Human organ harvesting had been brought to my attention as a serious matter that wasn’t receiving much coverage (or not enough for me to hear about it) and I thought the issue required more scrutiny and awareness. To distill the metaphors of proletariat subjugation down to the visceral injustice of taking away the engines of life, seemed to be a powerful atmosphere to open the record."

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"

"New Gods"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Make America Hate Again"

"Eternal Suffering"

"Welcome Oblivion"

"Atonement"

"Voyeurs Into Death"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Chemical Christ"

"Human Target" video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jake Owens)