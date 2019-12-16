THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Song "Tsitsushka"

Hungarian avant-garde formation, Thy Catafalque, are streaming "Tsitsushka", the miind-bending, third single from their forthcoming new masterpiece, Naiv. The track can be heard below.

Mastermind Tamás Kátai comments on the new track: "'Tsitsushka' is an instrumental song, and it's one of the more playful ones. I had this vision of a weird ethno-sci-fi soundtrack with brass and some friends helped me out with the execution: Badó Réti from Gire on fretless bass, Zoltán Pál from Sear Bliss on trombone, Péter Jelasity on saxophone and P. W. Herman brought in some voices."

Naiv is out on January 24 via Season Of Mist, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"A bolyongás ideje"

"Tsitsushka"

"Embersólyom"

"Számtalan színek"

"A valóság kazamatái"

"Kék madár (Négy kép)"

"Napút"

"Vető"

"Szélvész"

"Tsitsushka":

"Embersólyom":