THY DESPAIR Release New Single / Video "Ghost Rider"; Details Of New Album Revealed

Symphonic / dark metal band Thy Despair have unleashed the second single, "Ghost Rider", from their forthcoming album The Song Of Desolation, due to be released on May 8th via Rockshots Records. Check it out below.

Thy Despair blends black, gothic, doom, symphonic and melodic death elements into their sound along with vocals being sung in both English and Ukrainian.

The band comments: "'Ghost Rider' tells us a story of night warrior on hellborn motorcycle who gathers souls of sinners in the name of Satan. The song gets out the idea that concepts of the good and the evil can't be absolute, as far as the world is not black and white. Good acts can be fuelled by evil forces, while evil deeds can come from good ideas."

The Song Of Desolation features 10 tracks, each with its own tale to tell and a statement that unites all of them together. Pre-order the CD version of the album here, pre-save here.

Tracklist

"The Free One"

"Sabbath"

"Fear and Despair"

"Burned By Love"

"Last Breath"

"War"

"Army of Dead"

"Falling Star"

"Ghost Rider"

"Falcon"