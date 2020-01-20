THY DISEASE Release "Infrasonic Noises" Music Video

Poland's Thy Disease have released a video for "Infrasonic Noises", a track from their new album, Transhumanism, released last December via Creative Music Records. The video was made in collaboration with Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Kreator, etc.). Watch below.

"This music video is a bit different than the other ones we did in the past. We decided to emphasize all the visual effects and vfx much more than usual, but eventually it looks great and we're really happy with the result! 'Infrasonic Noises' is definitely one of the highlights in our setlist and also one of our favourite songs to play in general, so be sure it will appear in our live set soon!"

Physical editions of the new album can ordered here. Get the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Inhuman Form"

"Drone Soul"

"Aluminium Cities"

"Bloody Treatment"

"Deliverance"

"There's No You"

"Infrasonic Noises"

"Convergence"

"Digitized Mind"

"Extinction By Contract" (bonus track)

"Aluminium Cities" video: