THY DISEASE To Release Transhumanism Album In December; "Aluminium Cities" Music Video Streaming

Creative Music Records will release Transhumanism, the seventh album from Poland's Thy Disease, on December 19. A video for the song "Aluminium Cities", made in collaboration with Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Kreator, etc.) can be seen below.

Physical editions of the album can pre-ordered here. Get the digital edition here.

The seventh album in the band's discography surely determines their musical direction. All brand new tunes contain deep, heavy, modern grooves with mind-twisting electronic samples. Heavy guitars mixed with walls of samples take the listener to the dark and gloomy future.

New LP concentrates on issues related to new technologies, humanity development, biotech upgrades, and other novelties future may bring. All of them are encompassed from moral and philosophical angle filled with questions and doubts.

With a renewed lineup, Thy Disease continues to spread their cold and dehumanized visions of upcoming times and this album is a clear evidence of it.

Tracklisting:

"Inhuman Form"

"Drone Soul"

"Aluminium Cities"

"Bloody Treatment"

"Deliverance"

"There's No You"

"Infrasonic Noises"

"Convergence"

"Digitized Mind"

"Extinction By Contract" (bonus track)

"Aluminium Cities" video: