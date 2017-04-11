THY WILL BE DONE Overcome Insurmountable Obstacles; A Year And A Half In The Life Video Recap

Thy Will Be Done drummer Jay Waterman survived cardiac arrest amidst tracking the band's new album. The group found their new lead guitarist via a social media "want ad" and continue to complete the new album. The video below contains footage of tracking the new album, as well as personal interviews surrounding the band's trials and tribulations experienced over the past year and a half. Yes, Thy Will Be Done is aware of the title... they're paying homage.

Thy Will Be Done shall make a ferocious return to the stage on April 28th at The Cove in Worchester, MA. This will be the band's first concert since drummer Jay Waterman's long road of recovery from surviving cardiac arrest, and it also marks the official introduction of new lead guitarist Matt Marcel. Tickets are going fast, get yours today!