TIAMAT's Clouds Album To Be Reissued On Vinyl In February; Multiple Color Choices Available

Portuguese label Alma Mater Records, run by Moonspell's Fernando Ribeiro, has just announced part #3 of their Underground Majesty series and will reissue none other than the groundbreaking third album, Clouds, by Swedish masters Tiamat.

Originally released in 1992, this record expanded Tiamat's musicality and atmosphere to greater heights, picking up their darkened death and black metal roots and establishing this album as a game changer that would help to create the fine mixture to allow the birth of true Gothic metal. A testimony of darkness and dream, with moving atmospheres that has placed Tiamat, in 1992, at the top of their game, paving the way for the magnificent Wildhoney, in 1994.

With highlights like "The Sleeping Beauty", "In A Dream", "Scapegoat" and "Smell Of Incense", Alma Mater now releases this very special limited edition, fully remastered on vinyl, with the original artwork and liner notes. To add to the equation, there will be three different LP colored editions to celebrate this great reissue: gold, purple and white.

Set for a release on February 22nd, the pre-order for this timeless piece and very limited edition is now available here.

As the band sets up to return with a new album in 2019, this year seems to be perfect to pick up again Clouds as Tiamat is now playing exclusive shows with the Clouds repertoire.