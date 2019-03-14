TicketMaster Recognizes GUNS N' ROSES With Inaugural Touring Milestone Award

Guns N' Roses are one of 17 bands selected by Ticketmaster to receive its newly created Touring Milestone Award, which recognizes excellence in total numbers of tickets sold, reports Francisco Rendon of Pollstar.

All the winners ended the year (2018) with more than 500,000 tickets moved. The complete list can be found at this location.

“When you look at the tours that wrapped this past year, it’s incredible to see the caliber of artists that were on the road. These artists are unmatched in their ability to transport an audience to another place through their music, performance and production. This Touring Milestone Award is intended to recognize their commitment to their fans, to their art, and to the live experience,” the ticketing giant wrote in a statement.

Footage of Guns N' Roses playing "Welcome To The Jungle" at the 2018 Download Festival in The UK this past June can be seen below.

(Photo: Katarina Benzova)