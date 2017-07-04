TID Featuring Former GHOST Members Streaming Debut EP In Full

In anticipation of this Friday's re-release of their entire discography, Sweden's Tid are streaming their debut EP Bortom Inom. The EP was initially released as a free download in 2007 but is now being re-issued along with the rest of their discography on CD and vinyl on July 7th.

Bortom Inom is Tid’s debut EP. This is music suggesting a strange kind of landscape; metropolitan yet ancient in sound - not your usual kind of songs. Four tracks of strange character leading you to the world of Tid, where no limits are to be felt or dealt. Like a U2 from hell carrying out The Shining O.S.T.

Stream the EP below: