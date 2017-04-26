TILES Release “The Disappearing Floor” Video; Band Nominated For 2017 Detroit Music Awards; Shows With YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, FATES WARNING, KING’S X And More Confirmed

Detroit-based progressive rock quartet Tiles has issued a new video for the track "The Disappearing Floor”. Tiles' first major conceptual video was crafted to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the release their magnum opus Pretending 2 Run - the two-disc concept album hailed worldwide as one of the top progressive rock releases of 2016, making many year-end "best of" lists - and sees release as the band is nominated for several local music awards.

"The Disappearing Floor" video was shot in a historic industrial park in downtown Detroit and features a cameo appearance by legendary six-time-Grammy-nominated fusion guitarist Mike Stern as he recorded his incendiary solo for the song's long rideout.

Tiles guitarist Chris Herin states on collaborating with Stern: "What a remarkable experience! Mike was so easygoing and dedicated to delivering his best. It was very late and he had just flown in from Montana, but he was totally up for the session. We already had a great solo completed, but Mike said, "Do you mind if I do one more pass, just for fun?" And he nailed what you hear (and see). It's hard to believe he surpassed what we already had! It was such a thrill to experience that level of musicianship and artistry up close."

Tiles has announced that Pretending 2 Run has garnered two nominations at the 2017 Detroit Music Awards. The band is nominated in the categories for "Outstanding National Small / Independent Label Recording" and "Outstanding Video / Limited Budget" for the song "Weightless”, streaming below:

Tiles' Pretending 2 Run features a plethora of guest appearances, including the first recorded music with both Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Flying Colors, Dream Theater) and his son Max (Next To None), as well as well as music from Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Adam Holzman (Steven Wilson), Mike Stern (Miles Davis), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree) and Kim Mitchell. The record was produced by Terry Brown (Rush, Fates Warning) and is finished with artwork by Hugh Syme (Iron Maiden, Rush, Dream Theater).

Pretending 2 Run is available worldwide through Laser's Edge.

Tiles continues to book new live performances, with a headlining show in Chicago this Friday, April 28th, a show in Detroit May 19th supporting Yngwie Malmsteen, another hometown gig supporting Fates Warning alongside labelmates Infinite Spectrum on June 23rd, a support slot with King's X on July 7th, and much more.

Live dates:

April

28 - Reggies - Chicago, IL (with Fire Garden, Sonus Umbra)

May

19 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI (with Yngwie Malmsteen)

June

23 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI (with Fates Warning, Infinite Spectrum)

July

7 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI (with King's X)

14 - Howard's Club H - Bowling Green, OH (with Fire Garden, Monstrosadus)

15 - Evening Star - Buffalo, NY (with Fire Garden, Turning Virtue)

(Photo - Paul D’Angelo)