TIM "RIPPER" OWENS - Fan-Filmed Video And Metal Express Radio Interview From JUDAS PRIEST UK Tribute Tour Available

During his first solo tour of the UK in which he performed an entirely Judas Priest-based set, Tim "Ripper" Owens spoke with Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio while in Newcastle about his time in Priest and what it meant to him to perform in such an iconic band. As well as looking back, Owens spoke of the future, in particular working with Dave Ellefson from Megadeth and Savatage`s Chris Caffery, who both have albums due out soon.

Fan-filmed video from Ripper's Judas Priest UK tribute tour is available below along with the interview.

In a recent interview with NorthJersey.com, Owens discussed his time in Judas Priest, as well as his departure from the band.

“I'm fortunate that my voice is tailored to be able to sing Halford’s material, but in my own way,” Owens said of stepping into Priest frontman Rob Halford’s shoes.

Owens appeared on Judas Priest’s 1997 album, Jugulator, as well as the follow-up, Demolition, in 2001. His tenure in Priest came to an end when Halford reunited with the band in 2003.

“I was fine with Rob coming back,” Owens said. “It was a time when Rob needed Judas Priest and Judas Priest needed Rob. I’m still great friends with the guys. I love Priest and I love the recognition. I love playing music and singing and I do it more now than I ever have.”

