TIM "RIPPER" OWENS - "JUDAS PRIEST Needed ROB HALFORD Back, And Rob Needed To Come Back"

Vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about his time with Judas Priest (1996–2003). An excerpt is available below.

UG: How do you feel about Ripper era of Judas Priest and do you think it deserves more attention?

Owens: "I love it. I still tour and I'm able to play songs from 'Jugulator' and 'Demolition.' Yeah, I think it definitely deserves more. I mean, they don't do anything. (Laughs ) It's kind of amazing that they just totally erased it that they won't play... I mean 'Burn In Hell' (off Jugulator), the crowd would like to hear 'Burn in Hell'. They don't have to give me a tribute or anything, but it would be nice to play a song from... You know, that was a pretty big thing, I did two studio records, two live records, and a DVD, starting from '96 to 2004. So it's kind of crazy that it's just been erased and they won't even play a song from it live, because it is Judas Priest."

UG: I recently spoke to Blaze Bayley and one of the things he talked about was the old metal bands getting back together with their old singers since the '90s. Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest... he mentioned that the old singers were coming back at that point because the record sales were going down. Do you think this is true? Or what was the reason why they decided to bring back Rob Halford?

Owens: "Well, the band needed Rob Halford, really. Blaze - same with Maiden, I joined Judas Priest in a horrible time in heavy metal - the mid-'90s. It wasn't very good. It started taking up in 2000, but it was too late for us. I've always said it this way - Judas Priest needed Rob Halford back and Rob needed to come back. He needed Judas Priest. I mean, he can have a very successful solo career, he still could do his Halford thing. But money's doubled with Judas Priest and Rob Halford, so they needed each other.

I think we could have continued on, I think we could have been successful and did it. But really, I think it was a smart decision for everybody. But I think that is it. Bands need the original lineup and the original singers to come back together and do that. I mean, Judas Priest - if they got K.K. back... I love Ritchie (Faulkner), I wouldn't ever want Ritchie to go anywhere, but if they had that lineup back and they did a big tour, it probably would fetch more money as well."

Read the complete interview here.

Frontiers Music Srl is known for building new bands/projects featuring musicians of outstanding quality and who come from unique backgrounds. After an intense brainstorming session, a dream team of renowned metal musicians including Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death, etc.) and Mark Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord) was born and put together under the direction of renowned LA-based producer Roy Z. (Bruce Dickinson, Halford, Tribe Of Gypsies).

Called Spirits Of Fire (after the title of one of their songs), the band has completed work on their debut album which is set for release on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. The music can best be described as "classic Priest meets Savatage". They have released their first video and single, "Light Speed Marching". Find the video below.

The album will be available on CD, Red Color Vinyl, Standard Black Vinyl, Collector's Box (CD + T-Shirt, Size L), and Digital formats. Pre-order "Spirits Of Fire" on CD/LP/Digital and stream the singles here.

North American fans can get limited edition, exclusive red color vinyl & collector's box (feat. CD + T-Shirt - Size L only) here. These are very limited and this is the only retailer in North America carrying these items. European fan can get the same items here.

Guitarist Chris Caffery on his influences for the record and working with Roy Z: "My influences for writing on this record were the bands that we were and are still in! I wanted to write songs that [Judas] Priest, Savatage, Testament, and Fates Warning fans would like. But, I wanted them to have a personality of their own as well. To give it a vibe that was Spirits Of Fire! I grew up listening to Judas Priest and spent 30 plus years working with Jon Oliva and Paul O'Neill with Savatage and TSO. Many years playing Criss' music. These influences for me came naturally! Especially because I'm a fan of all of our bands!

"This was the first time that I ever worked with Roy and it was so much fun. I have been a huge fan of his work for a long time. He's written music, played on, and produced some of my favorite metal albums ever. He had a difficult job bringing this all together and I can't think of anyone that would have been a better producer and co-worker for this album!"

"I always just sing to the song, whatever I feel it should be. It's like a character thing! I like layers! This music is really perfect for me and in my natural wheel house. I like to sing all over the place and change it up and this all happens on this album. This is just the start of an amazing band, I mean sky is the limit and I actually can't wait to record the next album, because this one is so great and perfect," says vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Drummer Mark Zonder adds about his playing and writing process, "I am the kind of player that plays what I think fits best with the music. With Spirits Of Fire, the music was more aggressive and hard hitting which I really liked. Again, I tried to be very mindful of the song and the vocals, but tried to add parts that were interesting and creative for the listener."

Tracklisting:

"Light Speed Marching"

"Temple Of The Soul"

"All Comes Together"

"Spirits Of Fire"

"It's Everywhere

"A Game"

"Dispensable"

"Meet Your End"

"Never To Return"

"The Path"

"Alone In The Darkness"

"Light Speed Marching" video: