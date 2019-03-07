TIM "RIPPER" OWENS On Being Asked Not To Use Jugulator / Demolition Artwork For Promotion - "I Love The Whole JUDAS PRIEST Camp, So When They Ask Me To Do Something, I Listen"

Vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens guested on the Talking Rock podcast to discuss The Three Tremors, vocalist Sean Peck, and his relationship with Judas Priest. He clarifies some of the things that former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing says about him in his book, who came up with the name "Ripper" for him, comments on Judas Priest not allowing him to use the Jugulator art work, his other current bands and projects, thoughts on doing another solo album, Dio Disciples, the Dio hologram and much more.

The interview begins at the 53:50 mark.

Owens: "Someone released a tour poster for one of my solo tours, and that's the artwork that they used, and I just got an e-mail saying 'Don't use the name' and 'Try not to use the Judas Priest name.' I'm shocked that they wouldn't want their artwork out there. It's only pushing Judas Priest, to be honest. But, I listen to whatever they tell me. I love the whole Judas Priest camp and all the guys and management, so when they ask me to do something, I listen."

In 2018, Owens was approached by fans during the European Three Tremors tour and via Facebook about the albums he recorded with Judas Priest being very hard to impossible to find. The albums in question are as follows:

1. Jugulator - 1997

2. 98 Live Meltdown - 1998

3. Demolition - 2001

4. Live In London - 2003

Owens originally responded via Facebook:

"Yep. Great to see my time in JP has erased my CDs and me from their past! Well, I haven’t forgotten my past and I will be working on re-recording the studio CDs and releasing them myself! Why not?"

During an interview with BraveWords about Three Tremors, found here, Owens was asked just how serious he was about going back and re-recording some of his Judas Priest catalogue.

Owens: "I understand why Judas Priest doesn't play my songs live, but I don't understand why the albums aren't available. That's the stupidest thing ever, so if you want to hear 'Bullet Train' or 'Dead Meat' or 'Cathedral Spires', come to one of my concerts. But, the fact is a solo record would come out before an album of re-recordings. I would love to do it so people can hear the songs without having to go to YouTube, but I've got a lot of other stuff to record first. You never know, it could be done."