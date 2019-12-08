TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Performs JUDAS PRIEST Classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" With NIGHT RANGER Live In Ohio (Video)

On December 7th, former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens performed the band's classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" with Night Ranger in Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Really cool night last night, sat in with Night Ranger and sang you’ve got another thing comin’ Great seeing my buddy Keri and the guys, class acts!!! Leilani and I had a blast 😁 https://t.co/N1n2dbwu4m — Tim 'Ripper' Owens 🇺🇸 (@TimRipperOwens) 8. Dezember 2019



Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launched his European solo tour, featuring a full band playing songs from his recent solo release Sleeping Giants and other metal classics, on November 3 in Wolverhampton with a live one-off show at K.K.’s Steel Mill. The show featured a full band set from Ellefson’s Sleeping Giants band, followed by a full-length set of Priest Classics with former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, and former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens.

In addition to the previously posted clip of the guys performing "Before The Dawn", Downing has now released more footage, shot by Jari Asell, for performances of "Riding On The Wind", "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" and "Living After Midnight". Watch all clips below: