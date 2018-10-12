TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Planning To Re-Record JUDAS PRIEST's Jugulator And Demolition Albums Now That He "Has Been Erased" From The Band's Past

October 12, 2018, 2 hours ago

A Facebook user and fan of former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens recently posted the following message on Owens' official Facebook page:

Dear Mr Owens, it has come to mine & thousands of other fans attention that there is ( 5 ) Judas Priest albums on Vinyl that has been deleted off the production print line for quite a number of years now & 4 out of the 5 albums are yours that have been deleted from print production are as follows : 

1. Jugulator - 1997
2. 98 Live Meltdown - 1998 
3. Demolition - 2001 
4. Live In London - 2003

Plus 5. Nostradamus -2008 ( 2LP ( Rob Halford ) 

Could you please get onto the record companies & ask them to Re-Release all ( 5 Priest Albums ) on Vinyl again for the fans?

Many thanks 

Kind Regards,
Mr Alexander King

To which Owens responded:

"Yep. Great to see my time in JP has erased and my CDs and ME from their past! Well, I haven’t forgotten my past and I will be working on re-recording the studio CDs and releasing them myself! Why not?" 



