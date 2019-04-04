TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Reacts To K.K. DOWNING Comparing Him To ROB HALFORD - "I Was In Top Form When I Was In JUDAS PRIEST"; Video

Nick H caught up with The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - at The Token Lounge on March 9 for The Metal Voice. The band talked about their new album, their live show, their next steps and what the members are up to outside of The Three Tremors.

When asked about his thoughts on former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's recent statement saying Tim is a better singer than Rob Halford, Owens states: "I don't agree, but it is flattering. I was in top form when I was in Judas Priest I'll take it as a compliment."