TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SIMON WRIGHT Talk New DIO DISCIPLES Album - "Already Worked On Four To Five Songs"; Video Interview

Former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin spoke to Dio Disciples singer Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) and drummer Simon Wright (AC/DC) for The Metal Voice at the 4th Annual Ride for Ronnie on May 6th 2018 at Encino Park California.

An excerpt has been transcribed as follows, watch the complete chat below.

When asked about the upcoming first Dio Disciples studio album...

Ripper: "When we started doing the Dio Disciples, we did it to celebrate Ronnie James Dio that was the main idea and it kind of spawned off onto try and do a record. Craig Goldy's wheels are always turning to write material. Wendy said it was a great idea, then Wendy started to shop the idea to people. We have already worked on four to five songs. It's exciting for us to do it cause people wanted us to do our own music."



Simon: "Ronnie will always be with us in spirit and we will see what comes out, so far the music is sounding really good. We all have different influences; hopefully it's going to be this big mish-mash of everything. The songs that we have done also have a bit of originality in them."



When asked their thoughts about Axl Rose possible singing on a new AC/DC studio album...

Simon: "A lot happened in a short period of time, knowing Angus I'm sure he wants to keep going. Angus has got Chris Slade, Stevie Young, he might need to find a bass player. As far as singers it will probably be Axl, I really don't know."



Ripper: "I wasn't a fan of that at first but when I watch AC/DC with Axl Rose signing, I think that Axl looks like he is really enjoying it and that's the key. AC/DC has got a star who looks like he is a kid enjoying it and I think it's kind of cool. I would rather see Brian Johnson."