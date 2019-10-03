TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Talks New Solo Effort - "I Want It To Be A Little Different"; Audio Interview

Vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) recently spoke with Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice. An excerpt - discussing Owens' forthcoming solo album - has been transcribed as follows:

"I just kind of started. I've had Beyond Fear tunes and stuff that we had written back in the day, and I might use one or two off of there. But I want it to be a little different. The thing is, I really like how the A New Revenge record (Enemies & Lovers) came out. I wanted to take that angle a little bit and maybe make it in that vein, but a little bit heavier. Maybe use a little more of a different angle on my vocals, add some of my low, real heavy stuff and a few more highs. I just love the angle of that record, so I called (guitarist) Keri Kelli."

"This is the great part. There's going to be no real guests on there. I don't know who I'm going to have play... I would love to get Simon (Wright, AC/DC) on the drums. I called Keri Kelli - we wrote A New Revenge together - and said, I've got this idea. I know we're both swamped, but I'd like to start working on a new solo record."

"My thing is, I could make it heavier because that's the way my voice is, or I could do a Beyond Fear heavier record; but I want to save that if I do a Beyond Fear record. I called John Capri from Beyond Fear as well, and I said, John I want you to write this with me as well, so we have that old-school hardcore influence. Then I have Keri Kelli who is with Slash's Snakepit and Alice Cooper. I just like all that influence into it to make a heavy metal hard rock record."

Hear the complete interview below:

In other news, The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - will be embarking on a US tour in 2020. A promotional video can be viewed below.

Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin - "We had a great time on the last US tour we did. We are changing up the set a little bit for this upcoming run and throwing some cool new surprises in. I think the people are going to love it."

Tim "Ripper" Owens - "I'm really looking forward to hitting some of these States that we missed last time and bringing our show to places like Texas and Florida, that we have not played yet."

Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck - "The album has been out for a while now, so people are more familiar with us as a band and the songs. We are following it up with the solo releases now so these new shows will be supporting that release. We will have some really radical new merchandise to go along with it, which I cannot wait to see. I love it that we are pounding America again and bringing this one of a kind metal experience to new cities as we expand our reach and get back to pounding the anvil!"

Tour dates:

January

27 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

28 - Dallas, TX - Trees

29 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

30 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

February

1 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

March

28 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

29 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April

1 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

2 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

3 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

5 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

Additional dates to be announced shortly. Ticketing links for US dates can be found here.