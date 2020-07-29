TIM "RIPPER" OWENS To Play Acoustic Show In North Royalton, Ohio On Saturday

Tim "Ripper" Owens (The Three Tremors, KK's Priest, ex-Judas Priest) was supposed to be on tour this summer with the Three Tremors, the hard rock outfit he fronts, reports Cleveland Scene. Because of the pandemic, the tour was postponed, and Owens has tried to make the best of quarantine by doing some writing and recording.

“It’s hard because I had a big year set up with various records," he says via phone. "I’ve been finalizing the mixing process of the KK’s Priest record. Being that they’re in England and that everything is locked down in England as well, we can’t do much work on that right now.”

With all major tours suspended, Owens will perform a rare acoustic show at 8 PM on Saturday, August 2, at the Sand Trap Grill & Bar in North Royalton, Ohio.

For the upcoming acoustic concert that promoter Tom Otter says will be a special “intimate show,” Owens says he and guitarist Scott Jones will simply aim to have fun.

“I tour so much that I don’t do many acoustic shows," says Owens. "We play some of my Judas Priest songs from my era and other songs that are fun to play live. We do some AC/DC and a version of ‘Ace Of Spades’ from Motörhead. We do songs by Dio and Sabbath and The Beatles. It’s a fun show. We do a version of [Dio's] ‘Rainbow In The Dark’ that’s really cool and full of emotion. I sing it differently every time. Doing [AC/DC's] ‘TNT’ acoustic is so cool. That’s what makes it fun. We have a couple of stools, but I don’t know if we ever sit down on them. We don’t have a setlist. I script out the first four songs, and then, we just look through the pages and randomly do songs like 'I'm Eighteen’ by Alice Cooper.”

