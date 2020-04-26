TIMO KOTIPELTO, JANI LIIMATAINEN And NETTA SKOG Announce Blackoustic Harmonies Live Streaming Show

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto, The Dark Element / ex-Sonata Arctica guitarist Jani Liimatainen, and former Turisas / Ensiferum accordion player Netta Skog have announced an acoustic show, which will be live streamed next weekend.

Timo: "A year ago I did a concert tour where Jani and Netta were also involved. It worked like a charm. Before that I had done some duo shows with both Jani and lately also Netta. It's really nice to get to share the stage again with them both."

Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy acoustic rock live from the comfort of your own home! The gig comes live from the legendary Möysä Music Club Lahti. Tickets are available here. Go to this location for event information.