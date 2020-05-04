TIMO KOTIPELTO, JANI LIIMATAINEN And NETTA SKOG Blackoustic Harmonies Lockdown Show Available (Video)

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto, The Dark Element / ex-Sonata Arctica guitarist Jani Liimatainen, and former Turisas / Ensiferum accordion player Netta Skog performe a Blackoustic Harmonies acoustic show on May 2nd, which was livestreamed. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follws:

"Sleep Well" (Kotipelto)

"I Surrender" (Rainbow)

"Black Diamond" (Stratovarius)

"Out In The Fields" (Gary Moore)

"Season of Change" (Stratovarius)

"Shine in the Dark" (Stratovariu)

"A Million Light Years Away" (Stratovarius)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I Will Build You a Rome" (Cain’s Offering)

"Unbreakable" (Stratovarius)

"Forever" (Stratovarius)

"Holy Diver" (Dio)

"Perfect Strangers" (Deep Purple)

"Karjalan Kunnailla"

"Hunting High And Low" (Stratovarius)

Q&A