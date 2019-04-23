Timo Tolkki's AVALON Premiers Music Video For New Single "Promises" Featuring RIOT V Vocalist TODD MICHAEL HALL

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the return of Timo Tolkki's Avalon with the release of the third chapter in his metal opera, Return To Eden, on June 14. Today, the first single and video, "Promises" featuring Todd Michael Hall (Riot V) on lead vocals, has been released. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Five years in the making, Return To Eden marks a new return for the legendary ex-Stratovarius guitarist and composer Timo Tolkki. Following a few personal issues which forced him to take a step back from the spotlight, Timo started the writing process for the new album and with the help of the Italian producer Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere), completed this outstanding comeback album.

A convincing and inspired release, Timo's hunger to create is stronger than ever. As with previous releases, a slew of heavyweight guest vocalists were brought in to handle lead vocal duties. Return To Eden features appearances by renowned Dutch singer Anneke Van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering), Zak Stevens (ex-Savatage), Todd Michael Hall (Riot V), Mariangela Demurtas (Tristania, Ardours), and Eduard Hovinga (ex-Elegy).

"I would like to say… Tolkki is back!” exclaims Timo. "I feel that this is one of my best works to date and I believe the whole cast of singers and musicians truly went above and beyond the call of duty. We managed to create a really great record. I hope the fans will like it."

Tolkki has traveled a hard road to get to today, but he is back and more determined than ever to take back his rightful place in the metal scene that he so much deserves after all these years. Listen and believe!

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Promises" (feat. Todd Michael Hall)

"Return to Eden" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas, Zachary Stevens, & Todd Michael Hall)

"Hear My Call" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Now and Forever" (feat. Todd Michael Hall)

"Miles Away" (feat. Zachary Stevens)

"Limits" (feat. Eduard Hovinga)

"We Are the Ones" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Godsend" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

"Give Me Hope" (feat. Eduard Hovinga)

"Wasted Dreams" (feat. Zachary Stevens)

"Guiding Star" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

"Promises" video:

Teasers: