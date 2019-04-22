Timo Tolkki's AVALON To Release "Promises" Single Tomorrow; Teaser Video Streaming

Timo Tolkki's Avalon will release their new album, Return To Eden, on June 14 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single from the album, "Promises", will be released tomorrow. Check out a teaser video below:

Although Avalon has been described by the media as a Metal Opera, it really is a vehicle for Timo Tolkki to express his music in various formats using high quality musicians. Avalon is formatized in the sense that for example in a live situation, anyone of the vocalists could sing in the live show. It doesn’t have a permanent lineup except Tolkki.

Guests on the new album include Todd Michael Hall, Mariangela Demurtas, Zachary Stevens, Anneke Van Giersbergen and Eduard Hovinga.

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Promises" (feat. Todd Michael Hall)

"Return to Eden" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas, Zachary Stevens, & Todd Michael Hall)

"Hear My Call" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Now and Forever" (feat. Todd Michael Hall)

"Miles Away" (feat. Zachary Stevens)

"Limits" (feat. Eduard Hovinga)

"We Are the Ones" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Godsend" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

"Give Me Hope" (feat. Eduard Hovinga)

"Wasted Dreams" (feat. Zachary Stevens)

"Guiding Star" (feat. Mariangela Demurtas)