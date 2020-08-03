TIMO TOLKKI's INFINITE VISIONS Drummer PAWEL JAROSZEWICZ Featured In Playthrough Video Preview Of New Music

Infinite Visions drummer Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz (ex-Hate/Vader) has recorded playthrough videos for five songs on the upcoming Infinite Visions demo, which will be finalized this month. The tracks include "Sonata Black", "Infinite Visions", "You Rock My World", "Dangerous", and "Voice Of Tomorrow". The full drum playthrough videos (with the final versions of the songs) will be released periodically starting at the end of August. Here is a 30-second preview from "Sonata Black" with the backing guitar track, not the final, finished version: Check out the clip here.

Infinite Visions is the new band formed by ex-Stratovarius guitarist/songwriter Timo Tolkki (guitars), and includes in its lineup ex-Stratovarius bandmate Jari Kainulainen on bass, and keyboardist Jimmy Pitts (Eternity's End / NorthTale). Pawel first came to the recent attention of Infinite Visions through the Stratovarius drum audition videos he made several years ago (video links below). The band were very impressed with his performance, and thereafter asked Pawel if he would like to join Infinite Visions.

Pawel states: "I am happy to announce that I will be a part of Timo Tolkki’s Infinite Visions. Although not many associate me with this style of music, it always had it’s place in my life alongside the more extreme genres. It will definitely be an interesting experience to see what I can bring to the table and hopefully create some new quality music with a distinct sound."

"Father Time"

"Coming Home"

Infinite Visions' lineup includes Timo (guitars), Jari Kainulainen (bass), Jorge Segersbol (vocals), and Jimmy Pitts (keyboards). The debut album will be titled Union Magnetica, and will feature 10 songs, including "Voice Of Tomorrow", "You Rock My World", "Sonata Black", "Dangerous", and "Infinite Visions". The band is scheduled to record their debut album at the end of 2020, with plans to tour for the album when it is released next year, and to perform at festivals as well in 2021.

Their upcoming debut album, Union Magnetica, will be produced and mixed by Timo Tolkki, whose producer credits include the Stratovarius classics Episode, Visions, Destiny and Elements Pts.1& 2. Additionally, he has produced/mixed albums by Vision Divine, The 69 Eyes, Allen/Lande, Amorphis, Ring Of Fire, Avalon, Symfonia, and Revolution Renaissance, among many others. Timo is currently available to work on select projects as a producer and/or mixer and can be contacted via email at Timo@timotolkki.net



For more information about Infinite Visions visit the band's official Facebook page here.