TIMO TOLKKI - Stories & Songs Livestream Show Featuring Songs From First Three STRATOVARIUS Albums Announced

Guitarist / songwriter Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius) will present a very special solo acoustic show on Saturday July 4th that will be streamed via Facebook Live at this location. The time of the show will be 20:00 CET / 14:00 EST / 11:00 PST.

Entitled Timo Tolkki - Stories & Songs,, during the performance he will play material from the first three Stratovarius albums — Fright Night,Twilight Time, and Dreamspace - as well as songs from his solo albums Classical Variations And Themes, and Hymn to Life. In this intimate setting Timo will also tell the stories behind the songs — how they were written, what inspired him, and what they mean to him.

This show will be free as a gift to his fans, but throughout the performance viewers can show their appreciation of Timo and his music by donating via PayPal here.

Tolkki's new band, Infinite Visions' features a lineup that includes Timo (guitars), Jari Kainulainen (bass), Jorge Segersbol (vocals), Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz (drums) and Jimmy Pitts (keyboards). The debut album will be titled Union Magnetica, and will feature 10 songs, including "Voice Of Tomorrow", "You Rock My World", "Sonata Black", "Dangerous", and "Infinite Visions". The band is scheduled to record their debut album at the end of 2020, with plans to tour for the album when it is released next year, and to perform at festivals as well in 2021.