TNT Guitarist RONNI LE TEKRØ Hopes To Record "A Kind Of PAGE/PLANT Album" With Former Bandmate TONY HARNELL - "We Need A Different Playground" (Audio)

TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø is featured in Episode 6 of the 80's Glam Metalcast (listen below).

Ronni talks about TNT’s latest album (XIII), his relationship with former TNT singer Tony Harnell (Ronni says they want to do a Page/Plant type of thing away from the restrictions of TNT), and the future of rock and metal.

Asked if he and Tony Harnell are on good terms, Ronni responds: "Definitely. We talk regularly and we're even discussing making a kind of Page/Plant album, a Harnell/Le Tekrø album, which could maybe lead into something in the future. But I think me and Tony Harnell - I'm speaking not on behalf of him, but on behalf of myself - we need a different playground to do more extensive hard rock with other ideas, whereas TNT is more limited to a sound, you see what I mean? So, we're definitely buddies, that will last forever. We don't hate each other, and we never did."