TNT Guitarist RONNI LE TEKRØ On Possibly Reuniting With Vocalist TONY HARNELL - "I Never Say Never But I Think, Musically, We Kind Of Went In Different Directions"

TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø recently spoke with Tom Leu at Sound Matters about the band's new album, XIII, new singer Baol Bardot Bulsara, and former vocalist Tony Harnell. Check out the interview below.

Listen to "058: Ronni LeTekro from TNT" on Spreaker.

“After a 35-year career... with a few scattered breaks and temporary line-up changes in that time, it is with a heavy heart that the remaining original members of Norwegian rockers TNT have made the decision to move on in separate musical directions”, said a message from the band regarding Harnell's departure in late 2017.

The bands management team expressed how extremely difficult this decision was for the band: “There is no easy way to break up a family.”

TNT’s message continues: “Being together for so long... even though separated by an ocean, they became brothers. Ronni (Le Tekrø), Tony (Harnell) and Diesel (Dahl) wish nothing but the best for each other and will always be there for each other... although not musically.

TNT have released a lyric video for "We're Gonna Make It", the opening track of the band's new album XIII, which was released on June 8th.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"

"Not Feeling Anything"

"Fair Warning"

"It’s Electric"

"Where You Belong"

"Can’t Breathe Anymore"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"

"People, Come Together"

"Tears In My Eyes"

"17th Of May"

"Catch A Wave"

"Sunshine"

"We’re Gonna Make It" video:

"Tears In My Eyes":

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock":

Trailer: