TNT Guitarist RONNI LE TEKRØ Peforms Instrumental Version Of "God Natt, Marie" In Tribute To TONY MILLS (Video)

Former TNT vocalist Tony Mills, who replaced original singer Tony Harnell and was with the band from 2006–2013, passed away on September 18th at 57 following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Mills' wife, Linda, shared the sad news of his passing with the following:

"It is with a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my loving husband and best friend Tony Mills. He was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in April of this year and lived his life to the fullest until he exhaled for the last time in my arms. He wanted to live, but wasn't afraid of death.

"Most will know him through his incredible contribution to the music world as a singer in bands like Shy and TNT as well as a solo artist and session vocalist. He leaves behind him a legacy that will live on for many lifetimes.

"Those people closest to him will also know him as a gentle and kind soul, a dedicated husband with a love for the quiet life, his animals and his motorbikes. His sense of humour was always on point. His last summer was the happiest in his life, at the end of each day he exclaimed, 'It's been another fantastic day!' He spent a lot of time in his workshop fixing up his dirt bike so he could ride it later this autumn. The evening before he passed, he managed to whisper: 'I've had a good life. I've had a GOOD life. I'm just a bit pissed about the bike'." - Linda Mills

Guitarist and leader of TNT, Ronni Le Tekrø, played an instrumental version of "God Natt, Marie" ("Good Night, Marie"), in memory of Mills at Hamar Kulturhus on September 28th.

Tony Harnell, who was replaced by Mills for three albums - The New Territory (2007), Atlantis (2008) and A Farewell To Arms (2010) - until returning to the band, posted the following tribute to Mills on September 25th:

"I didn't know Tony Mills well. We met at Dag Stokke's funeral in 2011 and sang together for the 30th anniversary of the band with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in 2012, and we spoke via email and on the phone several times over the years. He was always gracious and complimentary and respected the legacy of my work with TNT. I thought he did a fantastic job. I regret not getting to know him better.

When I left in 2005, I handed the band a short list of singers I thought would be good for the gig. He was on that list. He was the second most prolific singer in the recording studio with TNT, with three studio albums to his credit. His work outside TNT is the work that's most important. I'm honored that Tony was the guy to take over and keep the band moving forward. There was no better choice.

"Tony's funeral was today. Many friends gathered to celebrate his life. Rest In Peace mate. Thank you for the music!"

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Linda, as well as Tony's friends and family.