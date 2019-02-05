TNT Launch Official Live Video For "As Far As The Eye Can See" From Upcoming Encore - Live In Milano Release

February 5, 2019, 32 minutes ago

On March 22nd, Frontiers Music Srl will release TNT's Encore - Live In Milano on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray. The show was shot at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy on April 30th, 2017 and features original vocalist Tony Harnell. Check out an official live video for "As Far As The Eye Can See"  below.

The tracklisting is as follows:

"Give Me A Sign"
"As Far As The Eye Can See"
"She Needs Me"
"Desperate Nights"
"Invisible Noise"
"Child's Play"
"Ironnic" (Ronni solo)
"Forever Shine On"
"Northern Lights"
"Tonight I'm Falling"
"Intuition"
"Seven Seas"
"Listen To Your Heart"
"10000 Lovers"
"Everyone's A Star"

"As Far As The Eye Can See" video:

"Forever Shine On" video:



