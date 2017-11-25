TNT - New Singer BAOL BARDOT BULSARA Makes Live Debut In Oslo; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Posted

Norwegian rockers TNT recently issued the following update:

“After a 35-year career... with a few scattered breaks and temporary line-up changes in that time, it is with a heavy heart that the remaining original members of TNT have made the decision to move on in separate musical directions”.

The band's management team expressed how extremely difficult this decision was for the band: “There is no easy way to break up a family.”

TNT have decided to continue with a new vocalist and have recruited Spanish vocalist Baol Bardot Bulsara as their new singer. He made his live debut with the band on November 22nd in Oslo, Norway where TNT opened up for the Scorpions. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

Bulsara has issued a personal message to the TNT fans via Facebook:

A new TNT release will be announced very soon. The band will then commence international touring in early 2018 in support of the new album.

Harnell has started work on a new Starbreaker album, its third. A solo release is also in the works. He will start touring worldwide early in the new year, with Starbreaker shows planned after a solo tour.