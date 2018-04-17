TNT - New Single "Tears In My Eyes" Released

Norwegian rockers TNT's have released "Tears In My Eyes" from their new album XIII. It is available for streaming below. The album will be available on June 8th. Pre-order here.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"

"Not Feeling Anything"

"Fair Warning"

"It’s Electric"

"Where You Belong"

"Can’t Breathe Anymore"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"

"People, Come Together"

"Tears In My Eyes"

"17th Of May"

"Catch A Wave"

"Sunshine"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock":

Trailer: