TNT - New Single "Tears In My Eyes" Released

April 17, 2018, 4 minutes ago

news tnt hard rock

TNT - New Single "Tears In My Eyes" Released

Norwegian rockers TNT's have released "Tears In My Eyes" from their new album XIII. It is available for streaming below. The album will be available on June 8th. Pre-order here.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"
"Not Feeling Anything"
"Fair Warning"
"It’s Electric"
"Where You Belong"
"Can’t Breathe Anymore"
"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"
"People, Come Together"
"Tears In My Eyes"
"17th Of May"
"Catch A Wave"
"Sunshine"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock":

Trailer:

Featured Audio

KAMELOT - "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (Napalm)

KAMELOT - "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (Napalm)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews