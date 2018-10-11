TNT Premier "Not Feeling Anything" Music Video

Norwegian rockers TNT have released a video for "Not Feeling Anything", a track from the band's new album, XIII, released back in June. Order here, and watch the new clip below.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"

"Not Feeling Anything"

"Fair Warning"

"It’s Electric"

"Where You Belong"

"Can’t Breathe Anymore"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"

"People, Come Together"

"Tears In My Eyes"

"17th Of May"

"Catch A Wave"

"Sunshine"

"Not Feeling Anything" video:

"We’re Gonna Make It" video:

"Tears In My Eyes":

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock":

Trailer: