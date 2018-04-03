TNT Preview New Song "Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"; XIII Album Trailer Streaming

Norwegian rockers TNT will release their new album, XIII, on June 8th. A snippet of the album track "Get Ready For Some Hard Rock" can be heard in the new trailer below.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"

"Not Feeling Anything"

"Fair Warning"

"It’s Electric"

"Where You Belong"

"Can’t Breathe Anymore"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"

"People, Come Together"

"Tears In My Eyes"

"17th Of May"

"Catch A Wave"

"Sunshine"

Trailer:

TNT's new vocalist, Baol Bardot Bulsara, made his live debut with the band on November 22nd in Oslo, Norway where TNT opened up for the Scorpions. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.