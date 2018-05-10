TNT Release "We’re Gonna Make It" Lyric Video

Norwegian rockers TNT's have released a lyric video for "We're Gonna Make It", the opening track of the band's new album XIII, out on June 8th. Pre-order here, and watch the new clip below.

XIII tracklisting:

"We’re Gonna Make It"

"Not Feeling Anything"

"Fair Warning"

"It’s Electric"

"Where You Belong"

"Can’t Breathe Anymore"

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock"

"People, Come Together"

"Tears In My Eyes"

"17th Of May"

"Catch A Wave"

"Sunshine"

"We’re Gonna Make It" video:

"Tears In My Eyes":

"Get Ready For Some Hard Rock":

Trailer: