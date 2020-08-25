TNT's RONNI LE TEKRØ Teams Up With LEDFOOT On New Album, A Death Divine

Due to the COVID-19 situation around the world with closed borders, TNT does not have the opportunity to come together to hold concerts. But while they wait for the borders to open and TNT can once again be in studio and on stage, Ronni Le Tekrø has worked in his studio with his good friend Tim Scott Mcconnell - also known as Ledfoot.

Says Ronni: "I met Tim in 2009 when he went up to my studio to record ‘Damned’. We immediately connected as artists and as friends. In 2018 we started talking about seriously doing a record together and experimented by improvising in the studio, the result was ‘Imperfect World‘ and ‘High Time‘ both of which have ended up on our debut record, A Death Divine, out on the 2nd of October. Two guitarists with dramatically different approaches and both being prolific writers make for a very interesting landscape and chemistry, this reflects in our record. No rules, no category. Just music from the heart. This collaboration has resulted in an album that will soon be ready for release."

Find more info, and pre-order the album here.