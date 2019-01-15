TNT To Release Encore - Live In Milano Featuring Vocalist TONY HARNELL

On March 22nd, Frontiers Records will release TNT's Encore - Live In Milano on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray. The show was shot at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy on April 30th, 2017 and features original vocalist Tony Harnell.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Give Me A Sign"

"As Far As The Eye Can See"

"She Needs Me"

"Desperate Nights"

"Invisible Noise"

"Child's Play"

"Ironnic" (Ronni solo)

"Forever Shine On"

"Northern Lights"

"Tonight I'm Falling"

"Intuition"

"Seven Seas"

"Listen To Your Heart"

"10000 Lovers"

"Everyone's A Star"

Back in October 2017, TNT issued the following update:

“After a 35-year career... with a few scattered breaks and temporary line-up changes in that time, it is with a heavy heart that the remaining original members of Norwegian rockers TNT have made the decision to move on in separate musical directions”, says a message from the band.

The bands management team expressed how extremely difficult this decision was for the band: “There is no easy way to break up a family.”

TNT’s message continues: “Being together for so long... even though separated by an ocean, they became brothers. Ronni (Le Tekro), Tony (Harnell) and Diesel (Dahl) wish nothing but the best for each other and will always be there for each other... although not musically.

TNT will continue with a new vocalist and new release through Frontiers Records to be announced very soon. The band will then commence international touring in early 2018 in support of the new release.

Tony will immediately start work on a new Starbreaker album, its third, also through Frontiers Records. A solo release is also in the works. Tony will start touring worldwide early in the new year, with Starbreaker shows planned after a solo tour.

You will all be hearing great music from them again very soon!!

Takk og god natt!!

Thank you and good night!!

Anata to yoi yoru o origato!!”