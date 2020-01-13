TO/DIE/FOR Announce All Eternity 20th Anniversary Show

Finland's melancholy rockers To/Die/For are reuniting for an exclusive All Eternity 20 years anniversary show in Finland. This special event takes place at John Smith Festival in Laukaa in July 2020.

To/Die/For’s lineup consists of all available original members who played on the debut album. Drummer Tonmi Lillman, who sadly passed away in 2012, is replaced by Matti Huopainen who played on the band’s last studio album Cvlt. To/Die/For will perform a special show consisting of songs from their first two albums All Eternity and Epilogue.

To/Die/For 2020:

Jape Perätalo – vocals

J-P Sutela – guitar, backing vocals

Joonas Koto – guitar, backing vocals

Miikka Kuisma – bass

Matti Huopainen – drums

For further details, visit To/Die/For on Facebook.