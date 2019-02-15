Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA Premiers Official Music Video For "Moonglow" Featuring CANDICE NIGHT

Avantasia's new album, Moonglow, is out today via Nuclear Blast. A video for the album's title track, featuring Candice Night, can be found below.

Moonglow is available in the following formats:

- CD

- Digibook (36 pages)

- 2CD-Artbook (64 pages)

- 2LP (different colours) in gatefold

- BOX * (Digibook + CD in Sleeve + 2LP (ice blue + dark blue marble) in gatefold + bonus 10" (black) im sleeve + signed photo card + certificate + poster)

* NB-Mailorder exclusive

Comprising 11 tracks, the new opus once again features several guest vocalists. This time round, Tobias worked not only with well-known faces such as Ronnie Atkins, Jørn Lande, Eric Martin, Geoff Tate, Michael Kiske and Bob Catley, but also with new singers like Candice Night, Hansi Kürsch as well as Mille Petrozza who help to vitalize the new Avantasia record. Its cover artwork was created by Alexander Jansson.

Moonglow tracklisting:

"Ghost In The Moon"

"Book Of Shallows"

"Moonglow"

"The Raven Child"

"Starlight"

"Invincible"

"Alchemy"

"The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"

"Lavender"

"Requiem For A Dream"

"Maniac"

Bonus Track:

"Heart"

The Moonglow World Tour 2019:

March

30 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Karthalle

31 - Mailand, Italy - Alcatraz

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Arena

6 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

8 - Fulda, Germany - Esperanto Halle

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

10 - Paris, France - Olympia

12 - Osnabrueck, Germany - Stadthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig Pilsener Arena

16 - London, UK - The Forum

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

4 - Moscow, Russia - Glav

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra