TOBY HITCHCOCK To Release Reckoning Album In January; "Promise Me" Music Video Streaming

Powerhouse American vocalist, Toby Hitchcock, is back with a brand new solo album, Reckoning, out on January 25th via Frontiers Music Srl. A music video for the first single, "Promise Me", can be found below.

The album was written and produced in collaboration with Swedish producer Daniel Flores (Find Me, The Murder Of My Sweet).

Toby first came to the attention of melodic rock fans when former Survivor founding member Jim Peterik hand-picked him to be the lead singer for Pride Of Lions, the band that would mark Jim's return to the rock scene.

With Pride of Lions, Toby has sung on five studio albums which are considered true classics among the melodic rock/AOR faithful. Often compared to Bobby Kimball (Toto), Jimi Jamison (Survivor), and Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Hitchcock’s voice has the depth, feeling and the feel of each of them, while still keeping his own identity and trademark.

When Pride Of Lions took a small hiatus in 2011, Toby took the opportunity to hook up with Swedish songwriter/producer Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T., Ammunition) for his first solo album, Mercury’s Down. The album was a display of the talent of the two young guns, with Toby showing an unbelievable set of pipes on some heavier material, specially penned for him by Martensson.

In 2017, work on a new solo album started with Toby once again looking to Sweden for another exciting collaboration. Swedish producer Daniel Flores (Find Me, The Murder Of My Sweet) crafted a superb set of songs that are an absolute AOR gem of an album.

Toby Hitchcock says: “Being able to record my second solo album was a big step for me. I didn’t want to be a “one hit wonder” type of artist. So I’m very thankful for the opportunity to record a sophomore album. Working on my own solo record is really a great way for me to be creative on my own, so it’s very satisfying, and I love the feeling. Both of my solo projects were produced by different artists. So they feel completely different. This is a great thing for music lovers, as it brings a different vibe. This allows me to really explore my vocals and just have a great time doing it. Both albums have been amazing to work on and I couldn’t be happier."

Reckoning is a must hear release for all melodic rock/AOR fans out there.

Tracklisting:

"No Surrender"

"Promise Me"

"Show Me How To Live"

"Behind The Lies"

"Fighting For My Life"

"Serenity"

"Queen Untouchable"

"Gift Of Flight"

"Don't Leave"

"This Is Our World"

"Someone Like You"

"Promise Me" video:

Musicians:

Toby Hitchcock: Vocals

Daniel Flores: All Keyboards and Drums

Michael Palace: Guitars and Bass

Yngve "Vinnie" Strömberg: Drums and Percussion