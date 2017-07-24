Toby Jepson’s WAYWARD SONS - Acoustic Version Of “Until The End” Streaming; Video

Wayward Sons’ debut album, Ghosts Of Yet To Come, will be released on September 15th. An acoustic version of the song “Until The End” is included in the new video below:

Wayward Sons is a UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (vocals, guitar), Sam Wood (guitar), Nic Wastell (bass), Dave Kemp (keys) and Phil Martini (drums). They have an impressive resume of groups they have previously worked with - Little Angels, Gun, Spear Of Destiny, Treason Kings and Chrome Molly to name a few - which is reassuring in terms of the band as players, but doesn’t really hint at their sound. Wayward Sons sound nothing like the sum of their parts. The music is hard rock but mixed with a vitality and energy - both musically and lyrically.

Ghosts Of Yet To Come is a hugely accomplished debut album - as might be expected. From the staccato riffing of “Give It Away” to the melodic intro of first single “Until The End”, from the hard rock of “Ghosts” to 4/4 rock of “Don’t Wanna Go”, the album sounds familiar yet of its own. Toby Jepson had the basis of songs written when the band formed. Together they then took these rough song ideas and forged their own sound. Lyrically the album sees Jepson treading a far more personal line than some of his previous output.

“I feel I have unfinished business, stories still left to tell, points to make, noise to create, all of the above... besides, it wasn't a choice, more of a need. My intention is very simple. I want to write about what makes me tick; about what I believe in. Hopefully you will believe in it too. It will be warts and all,” says Jepson.

The album was produced by Wayward Sons (Toby Jepson’s previous credits as a songwriter and producer include the likes of Katie Melua, The Virgin Marys, The Answer and Toseland) and Chris D’Adda (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds).

Tracklisting:

“Alive”

“Until The End”

“Ghost”

“Don't Wanna Go”

“Give It Away”

“Killing Time”

“Crush”

“Be Still”

“Small Talk”

“Something Wrong”

“Alive” acoustic:

“Alive” video:

“Until The End” video:

“Until The End” alternate studio video:

Wayward Sons have a series of dates through 2017, with more to follow.

July

26 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana

28 - Derbyshire, UK - Rock And Blues Custom Show Festival

29 - Kent, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair Festival

30 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse Festival