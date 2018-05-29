Toby Jepson’s WAYWARD SONS Release "Don't Wanna Go" Music Video

Wayward Sons - the UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (vocals, guitar), Sam Wood (guitar), Nic Wastell (bass), Dave Kemp (keys) and Phil Martini (drums) - have released a video for "Don't Wanna Go", featured on their debut album, Ghosts Of Yet To Come, out now. Watch the clip below.

The album was produced by Wayward Sons (Toby Jepson’s previous credits as a songwriter and producer include the likes of Katie Melua, The Virgin Marys, The Answer and Toseland) and Chris D’Adda (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds).

Tracklisting:

“Alive”

“Until The End”

“Ghost”

“Don't Wanna Go”

“Give It Away”

“Killing Time”

“Crush”

“Be Still”

“Small Talk”

“Something Wrong”

“Don't Wanna Go” video:

“Ghost” video:

“Crush” video:

“Alive” video:

“Until The End” video: