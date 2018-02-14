Toby Jepson’s WAYWARD SONS Release New Behind-The-Scenes Video: "How We Got Together"

In the new behind-the-scenes video below, Wayward Sons - the UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (vocals, guitar), Sam Wood (guitar), Nic Wastell (bass), Dave Kemp (keys) and Phil Martini (drums) - explain how the band got together:

Wayward Sons’ debut album, Ghosts Of Yet To Come, is out now. The album was produced by Wayward Sons (Toby Jepson’s previous credits as a songwriter and producer include the likes of Katie Melua, The Virgin Marys, The Answer and Toseland) and Chris D’Adda (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds).

Tracklisting:

“Alive”

“Until The End”

“Ghost”

“Don't Wanna Go”

“Give It Away”

“Killing Time”

“Crush”

“Be Still”

“Small Talk”

“Something Wrong”

“Ghost” video:

“Crush” video:

“Alive” video:

“Until The End” video: