Toby Jepson’s WAYWARD SONS Release New Behind-The-Scenes Video: "How We Got Together"
February 14, 2018, 6 hours ago
In the new behind-the-scenes video below, Wayward Sons - the UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (vocals, guitar), Sam Wood (guitar), Nic Wastell (bass), Dave Kemp (keys) and Phil Martini (drums) - explain how the band got together:
Wayward Sons’ debut album, Ghosts Of Yet To Come, is out now. The album was produced by Wayward Sons (Toby Jepson’s previous credits as a songwriter and producer include the likes of Katie Melua, The Virgin Marys, The Answer and Toseland) and Chris D’Adda (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds).
Tracklisting:
“Alive”
“Until The End”
“Ghost”
“Don't Wanna Go”
“Give It Away”
“Killing Time”
“Crush”
“Be Still”
“Small Talk”
“Something Wrong”
“Ghost” video:
“Crush” video:
“Alive” video:
“Until The End” video: