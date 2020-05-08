TOBY KNAPP Completes Pre-Production Of New Blues Album; Tracklisting Revealed

Guitarist Toby Knapp has completed the eight compositions that will comprise his first heavily blues influenced album, titled From The Aether.

"These aren't the regular three chord progression type of blues, this comes from more early ‘70s hard rock territory with strict and aggressive blues soloing" states Knapp.

Knapp will handle all instrumentation on the album including vocals on five of the tracks. Cover art and record label handling the release to be announced soon.

Tracklisting:

“Black House”

“Witchin’ Tree”

“Hello Satan”

“From The Aether”

“Calling Quarters”

“Smokin’ Censor”

“Dream Walker”

“Homicide Blues”